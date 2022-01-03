Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

NYSE BA opened at $202.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

