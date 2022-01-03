Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NEE opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.