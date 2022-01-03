FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $23.49

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $21.71. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 1,706 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

