Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 480,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $130.01 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

