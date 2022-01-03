Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $35.56

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $36.99. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2,199 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08.
Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.