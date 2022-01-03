Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $35.56

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $36.99. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2,199 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

