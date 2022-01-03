Fluent (FLNT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fluent to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fluent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Volatility & Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fluent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluent Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

Fluent presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.26%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -11.71 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

Fluent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fluent beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

