Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $256,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 18,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL opened at $43.63 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

