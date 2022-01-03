Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.53. 59,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 436,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

A number of research firms have commented on FOM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.22 million and a P/E ratio of -84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.