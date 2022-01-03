Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.71 ($4.20).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.57) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Forterra alerts:

LON:FORT opened at GBX 276 ($3.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 233 ($3.13) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.44). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.16. The stock has a market cap of £631.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.