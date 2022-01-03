FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FOXW remained flat at $$9.94 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 4.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.