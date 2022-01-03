Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Frax has a market cap of $1.88 billion and $40.40 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.26 or 0.08093702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,982.49 or 1.00035835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,885,574,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

