frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lessened its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.