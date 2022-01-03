FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.