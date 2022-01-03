FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 8.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) was up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 346,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,336,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

