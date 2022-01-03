Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Head-To-Head Review

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITM Power and Fusion Fuel Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.64 million 445.25 -$36.54 million N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ITM Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ITM Power and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 2 3 3 0 2.13 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

ITM Power presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.04%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.93%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than ITM Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ITM Power has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats ITM Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A. Lloyd and Donald James Highgate in June 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

