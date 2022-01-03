Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “
GTX stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $522.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth $364,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.
