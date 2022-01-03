GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $68.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.99. 25,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. GDS has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in GDS by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 291,901 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in GDS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,185,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,574,000 after acquiring an additional 113,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.