Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.43.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $350.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.54 and a 200-day moving average of $419.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.51 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

