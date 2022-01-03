General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,955,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

