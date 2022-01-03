General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88,791 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

GE opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

