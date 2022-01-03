Generation Bio (GBIO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) recently:
- 12/15/2021 – Generation Bio was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/15/2021 – Generation Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Generation Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Generation Bio was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/16/2021 – Generation Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
GBIO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 365,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,934. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Featured Story: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.