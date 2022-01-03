Generation Bio (GBIO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) recently:

12/15/2021 – Generation Bio was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/15/2021 – Generation Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Generation Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Generation Bio was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/16/2021 – Generation Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GBIO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 365,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,934. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74.

Get Generation Bio Co alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 103,883 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.