Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Dorman Products worth $48,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

DORM traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $112.96. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,183. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.22 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

