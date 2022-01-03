Geneva Capital Management LLC Makes New $36.33 Million Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,329,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,703. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

