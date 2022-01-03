Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,031 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $41,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $58.62. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,086. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

