Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,728 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $55,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $131,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded down $27.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $632.05. 6,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $761.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

