Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

