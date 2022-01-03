Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,709. Global SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.