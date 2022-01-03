Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Short Interest Up 416.7% in December

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GLSPT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.00. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,709. Global SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLSPT. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,824,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.