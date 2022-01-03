Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

CTEC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. 464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

