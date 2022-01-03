GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in GMS by 68.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GMS by 122.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GMS by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 131.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $60.11 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

