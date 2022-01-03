Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of GARPY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.30.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.7489 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.