Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after acquiring an additional 682,876 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.04 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08.

