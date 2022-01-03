Good Works II Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 10th (NASDAQ:GWIIU)

Good Works II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GWIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 10th. Good Works II Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:GWIIU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Good Works II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.