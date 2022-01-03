Governor DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,761.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001837 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $6,761.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.58 or 0.08075937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.72 or 1.00064312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,612 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

