Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,328,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 164,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 213,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after buying an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $314,357,000 after purchasing an additional 753,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.18. 71,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

