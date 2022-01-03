Granite Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,391. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $61.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

