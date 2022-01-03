Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $261.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

