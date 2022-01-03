Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $76,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.