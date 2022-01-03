Gratus Capital LLC Sells 540 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after buying an additional 86,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

