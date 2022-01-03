Guggenheim Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $104.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Incyte stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,484. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Incyte by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

