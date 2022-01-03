GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $2.11 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00004543 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $157.88 million and approximately $310.90 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003487 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,872,950 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.