Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,922 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

