Hancock Whitney Corp Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.49 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

