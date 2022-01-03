Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $254,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 38.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 42.37. Lucid Group Inc has a 12-month low of 10.00 and a 12-month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

