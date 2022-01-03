Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPX were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 701.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at $238,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $59.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX Co. has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.