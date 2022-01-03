Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,675 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

