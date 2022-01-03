Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 300 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.