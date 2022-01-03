Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 4.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. 91,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,748,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 5,008,887 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,359,000 after buying an additional 2,974,217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,030,000 after buying an additional 2,078,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

