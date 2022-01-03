Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Hits $112.66 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $171.73 or 0.00372271 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $112.66 million and $55.57 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 678,995 coins and its circulating supply is 656,017 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.