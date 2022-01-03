Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.73

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $547.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
